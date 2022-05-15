PM Shehbaz Sharif decides to consult allies on tough economic decisions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to call a meeting of coalition parties in the federal government to decide on tough measures needed to bring economy out of crisis, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the meeting of the coalition parties is likely to be held on Monday or Tuesday where participants will be taken onboard with regard to decisions made by PML-N leadership in London.

The prime minister will return to Pakistan after his London and UAE visits today where he would hold consultations on the economic situation.

They said that the PML-N wanted to take allies into confidence over decisions regarding the dissolution of assemblies or tough economic measures. “Maryam Nawaz and some PML-N leaders still want immediate elections,” they said.

The sources added that there is a suggestion to call National Security Committee (NSC) to take major stakeholders in the country into confidence over economic woes.

A report previously stated that the PML-N has not yet decided on a future political roadmap even after two days of consultation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with cabinet members and party supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

“The top party leaders discussed overall economic and political issues faced by the country during two days of consultations, however, the meeting failed to reach a consensus over economic reforms and elections,” they said adding, that even Nawaz Sharif had to postpone his press conference announced to share decisions taken by the party.

It emerged that Nawaz Sharif group within PML-N is determined to go for elections after budget while those supporting PM Shehbaz Sharif want elections in October or November after electoral reforms.

Even no consensus could be developed between Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail over an economic package. “Ishaq Dar wanted to return to Pakistan immediately, however, Nawaz Sharif has refrained him from doing so,” the sources having knowledge of discussions in the PML-N meeting shared.

They added said that a strategy devised during the meeting to deal with the long march planned by Imran Khan will be shared with coalition partners. “Suggestions on economic reforms and relief package will also be shared with them,” they added.

