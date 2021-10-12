Shaukat Tarin to contest Senate election, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin would contest Senate election in order to continue to serve in the incumbent capacity, ARY NEWS reported quoting Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Addressing a presser to divulge details on the cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry said Shaukat Tarin would continue to serve in his constitutional and legal capacity.

Further commenting on political developments in Balochistan, the information minister said that Governor Balochistan Zahoor Agha met Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the ongoing developments.

“We want stability in the province and will proceed further as per constitutional and legal procedure,” he said.

He further said that the cabinet approved the establishment of the Rehmatul Lil Alameen (SAW) authority that would frame educational curriculum for the students and would include scholars from across the world.

The cabinet was also briefed on EVM and right of vote for overseas Pakistanis besides also approving license for Air Sial Limited and K-2 Airways, he shared.

“The process for acquiring power of attorney has also been made online and overseas Pakistanis could directly acquire it through the online process.”

The minister further shared that people working on the CPEC project would be issued online visas while visa fee is abolished for people coming from Afghanistan besides also adding Afghan traders to the business visa list.

