Shaukat Yousafzai offloaded from Saudi Arabia-bound flight

PESHAWAR: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister and PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai was offloaded at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar۔

According to the details, Shaukat Yousafzai was barred from flying to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar over ‘unknown’ reasons.

The former minister in his video message said despite clearance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other institutions, he was offloaded.

Shaukat Yousafzai questioned why he was not stopped during the clearance process and added he was unaware of who had offloaded him and why he was kept at the airport.

The PTI leader said neither his name is on ECL nor any FIR is registered against him and added that he always respected state institutions and done politics within democratic norms.

Yousafzai said his boarding pass was also confiscated as he was going to Saudi Arabia for a week to perform Umrah.

Born on February 1, 1963, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai is a Pakistani politician who was a member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 2018 till January 2023.

He also served as a member of the 10th Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, representing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and as minister for health and information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pervez Khattak administration.