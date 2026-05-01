UK’s financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct ​Authority (FCA), on Thursday charged a former ‌UK mortgage broker, Shaun Lawrence, with allegedly continuing to provide ​such activities after ​his permissions were revoked and ⁠he was fined nearly ​two decades ago.

The FCA said Lawrence, 58, who also goes by the names ​Shaun Lawrence-Bright and Shaun ​Bright, will appear before Hull Magistrates’ ‌Court ⁠on July 2.

Lawrence had his authorisation cancelled by the FCA’s predecessor, the ​Financial Services ​Authority, ⁠in December 2008 after regulators found he ​provided misleading information ​to ⁠lenders, failed to maintain adequate systems and controls, ⁠and ​did not cooperate ​with investigators.