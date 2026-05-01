UK regulator charges man for mortgage broking after 2008 ban
- By Reuters -
- May 01, 2026
UK’s financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), on Thursday charged a former UK mortgage broker, Shaun Lawrence, with allegedly continuing to provide such activities after his permissions were revoked and he was fined nearly two decades ago.
The FCA said Lawrence, 58, who also goes by the names Shaun Lawrence-Bright and Shaun Bright, will appear before Hull Magistrates’ Court on July 2.
Lawrence had his authorisation cancelled by the FCA’s predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, in December 2008 after regulators found he provided misleading information to lenders, failed to maintain adequate systems and controls, and did not cooperate with investigators.