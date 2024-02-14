Shazeal Shoukat  bids farewell to ‘Adawat’, Maria – Watch

Showbiz starlet Shazeal Shoukat bids farewell to her character Maria, after her latest serial ‘Adawat’ aired its finale episode earlier this week.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday, Shazeal Shoukat expressed her gratitude towards fans for making ‘Adawat’ a success, as she said goodbye to her character Maria, with a BTS montage clip, a day after the last episode 63 aired on ARY Digital.

“Apko kasi lagi (How did you like) ‘MARIA’?” she asked with the video, with Talwinder’s trending number ‘Kammo Ji’ in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazealshoukat🤍 (@shazealshoukat_official)

“Thanku each of you for making it a huge success, will meet you guys soon. Special thanks to my whole team,” added the actor and tagged the entire team of ‘Adawat’.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and praising comments for her on-screen performance.

Notably, it was a happy ending for Maria and Asjad in the finale of ‘Adawat’, starring Shoukat with Syed Jibran, Fatima Effendi and Saad Qureshi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazealshoukat🤍 (@shazealshoukat_official)

Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi’s directorial followed the story of jealousy and revenge of Areeba [Effendi] who sought to harm her family after she was forced to marry her brother-in-law [Qureshi], following the death of her elder sister.

Shazeal Shoukat reveals her real name