Shazeal Shoukat reveals the meaning of her name

Showbiz starlet Shazeal Shoukat revealed the interesting meaning and origin of her name.

In a recent chat show outing on a private news channel, the ‘Adawat’ actor was asked about the pronunciation and meaning of her name, when she revealed that Shazeal is a Turkish/Arabic origin word.

“It means a gift or a present,” she told the host.

In an earlier outing, Shoukat revealed that it was not her birth name, she was named Shiza, but then some of her distant relatives had named their daughter the same, and she wanted her own identity, hence her name was then changed to Shazeal.

“I was born and named first but later someone from my paternal side copied and named their daughter the exact same,” she shared.

On the work front, Shazeal Shoukat was last seen in the recently-ended drama serial ‘Adawat’ of Syed Jari Khushnood, co-starring Syed Jibran, Fatima Effendi and Saad Qureshi.

Speaking about the drama, Shoukat shared that she is a very positive person off-screen and it was the very first time that she got to play such a quintessential character of Maria on screen, which she quite enjoyed.

