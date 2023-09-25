Shazeal Shoukat turns heads with her style: Watch

Showbiz starlet Shazeal Shoukat turned heads with her glamorous style in the latest reel going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, Shazeal Shoukat treated her thousands of followers with yet another style reel, flaunting an uber-glam western fit probably for a weekend outing.

“Bewitched, bothered and bewildered,” she wrote in the caption of the video with a series of heart emojis.

The clip, with a Lofi version of ‘We Rollin’ by Indian-Canadian singer Shubh in the background, captured the fashionista in the black strappy dress and leather jacket, styled with tan boots and a matching mini bag.

Later, she also posted a four-picture gallery of the same look, captioned with, “I don’t believe in competition because 1:you can’t be me & 2: I don’t want to be you,” on the feed.

Thousands of her fans watched the video and showered their love for the celebrity with likes and comments on the Gram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shazeal Shoukat will soon return to TV screens with the new serial ‘Adawat’. The upcoming play of ARY Digital also stars Fatima Effendi and Saad Qureshi.

Previously, she won love and acclaim for her work in ‘Mann Aangan’, ‘Samjhota’, ‘Teri Raah Mein’ and ‘Benaam’.

