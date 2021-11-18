SHC adjourns hearing of Sindh LG polls case till Jan 24

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has adjourned the hearing the of Sindh local government (LG) polls case till January 24, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The high court conducted hearing of the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for the organisation of LG polls in Sindh.

During the hearing, the counsel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the court that orders have been issued for holding LG polls in Sindh.

The counsel said that ECP directed the Sindh chief secretary to provide the concerned data and notification of the delimitation.

READ: SINDH EXCUSES FOR HOLDING LG POLLS ON BASIS OF PROVISIONAL CENSUS RESULTS

The high court directed the ECP counsel to provide relevant documents with the written response. Later, the hearing was adjourned till December 24.

Earlier in September, the counsel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had apprised the Sindh High Court (SHC) that the actions of the Sindh government were causing delays in organising the local government (LG) polls.

The ECP counsel had said that the Sindh government’s actions were causing delays in LG polls. The lawyer added that the provincial government wanted to complete legislation for amendments in LG laws.

The election commission had also submitted the records of contacts with the Sindh government before the high court and sought time to submit the final reply.

