SHC allows Faryal Talpur to travel abroad

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday allowed People’s Party MPA Faryal Talpur to travel abroad to meet her ailing daughter in the United Kingdom, ARY News reported.

Justice K.K. Agha heard the plea moved by PPP lawmaker to get her name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The bench showed resentment over no response from the interior ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The NAB prosecutor in his argument before the court said that Faryal’s name is placed on the ECL, but the graft-buster body has no objection over one time visit of the PPP lawmaker to abroad.

After no objection from the NAB, the SHC allowed the sister of the former president of Pakistan and directed her to submit Rs2.5 million in court as a surety bond.

The court directed to send a copy of the order to the secretary interior and DG FIA personally today.

Following her ECL removal plea, the SHC issued notices to the interior ministry, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general (DG).

The chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party's Women Wing and a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faryal Talpur had submitted a plea in the high court seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) to travel to the United Kingdom (UK).

In her plea, Talpur stated that her daughter Ayesha Talpur is receiving education in the UK and she wanted to travel abroad as her daughter’s health has worsened. She sought one-time permission to move to the UK for taking care of her daughter for one week.

The PPP leader further stated that her name was included in the no-fly-list due to the money laundering case. She made the interior minister, NAB chairman, DG FIA and DG Immigration parties in the case.

