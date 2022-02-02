SHC bars NAB, FIA from taking coercive action against KDA DG

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police from taking any coercive action against Karachi Development Authority (KDA) director general Asif Memon.

A bench of the high court directed the official respondents to submit the record of inquiries and cases pending against Mr Memon on the next hearing.

The court further instructed them to furnish their comments on the petition filed by the KDA DG.

Memon cited the NAB, FIA, the Sindh government’s anti-corruption establishment (ACE), and police as official respondents.

Fearing his arrest in some “secret inquiry”, he alleged that these institutions were harassing him and pleaded with the high court to restrain them from taking any coercive action against him.

It is noteworthy that the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) director general was arrested by the anti-corruption police in the misuse of power case in Dec but was later released by an Additional District and Sessions Court on furnishing personal bonds.

