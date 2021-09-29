SHC bars NAB from arresting Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharjeel Memon in assets and abuse of power cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor said that they have already submitted the details regarding the reference filed against Sharjeel Memon.

“Two references have been filed against him, and two inquiries and two investigations against him separately underway,” the prosecutor said.

The counsel of Sharjeel Memon in his argument before the SHC bench said it seems that NAB is carrying out more hidden inquiries against his client and pleaded with the court to seek details from the NAB in this context.

SHC while seeking the details directed the NAB not to arrest Sharjeel Memon without permission from the court and adjourned the hearing until October 27.

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon and 16 others have been charged with misappropriating advertisement funds of the information department to the tune of Rs5.76 billion. NAB had filed a reference against them in 2016 over-involvement in alleged irregularities in awarding contracts to different newspapers and channels for running public interest advertisement and others.

On July 19, Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Sharjeel Memon who is facing graft cases has pleaded before the court to remove his name from the no-fly list in order to attend the first university day of his daughter in a foreign university.