SHC bars police from arresting Senator Azam Swati

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday barred the provincial police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in cases registered against him, ARY News reported.

As per details, the divisional bench comprised of justice Adnan Karim and justice Mehmood A Khan heard the case.

The Swati counsel said that there are several cases registered against the PTI senator in the same case which is also a violation of supreme court orders.

Justice Mehmood asked how many cases are registered against Swati. At this, the petitioner’s counsel responded that a total of three cases are registered in Matti, Nawabshah, and Hyderabad. The petitioner requested to grant relief in the cases registered in this court jurisdiction.

Moreover, the Sindh High Court barred police from arresting PTI senator Azam Swati till January 11.

Earlier, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed farmhouses owned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Azam Swati, after ‘non-compliance’ with the notice issued to his wife.

The CDA’s building control department had issued a notice to Swati’s wife over illegal construction in the farmhouses.

