SHC bench hearing Siraj Durrani’s bail plea, other cases dissolved

KARACHI: A Sindh High Court (SHC) bench hearing Agha Siraj Durrani’s bail plea and other cases stand dissolved after Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar’s elevation to the Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Monday.

The bench was comprised of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Iqbal Kalhoro. Justice Mazhar today sworn in as judge of the Supreme Court.

The cases under hearing of the bench have adjourned for an unspecified period, as the matter will be sent back to the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court for constitution of a new bench to hear Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani’s bail petition and other cases.

The hearing of a petition of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan with regard to fake domiciles, was also also adjourned for indefinite period, which was also being heard by a division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

In the previous hearing, the high court bench had extended interim bail of Agha Siraj Durrani until October 6 and asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a progress report in the next hearing of the case.

Speaker Sindh Assembly is accused of illegal appointments in the Benazir Bhutto Saheed University Lyari. According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the appointments were made against the law on the recommendations of Durrani.