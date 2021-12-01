Rs10 for bike, 20 for vehicle parking: DMC South files report in SHC

KARACHI: District Municipal Committee (DMC) South Karachi on Wednesday submitted a report regarding charged parking in the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported.

The Sindh High Court heard the case regarding charged parking in the director charging parking South submitted his written reply.

It was informed that there was no evidence found regarding excessive parking charges in the DMC South and it is being charged as per the notification of the local council.

The report submitted by the DMC South charged parking director stated that they are charging Rs10 for motorcycle and Rs20 for the smaller four-wheeler for 24 hours parking.

Read more: ‘Charged’ parking: Who allowed extortion, humiliation of people? SHC asks

The parking fees for the coach is fixed at Rs50 and Rs100 for bus or truck, the report said. The court was informed that the DMC use to auction the parking sites and contractors are deputed to collect the parking fees.

The DMC in its report turned down the allegations of the applicant about charging excessive fees and termed the parking slips submitted with the court as ‘fake’.

Later, the SHC after ordering the applicant to file his response on the report adjourned the further hearing of the case until December 20.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!