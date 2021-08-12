SHC CJ refuses to take oath as ad hoc judge of SC

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh has refused to take oath as an ad hoc judge, saying he is humbled by the offer of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), but he is not interested.

In a letter penned to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the SHC chief justice said that had learnt about the commission’s decision for which he was humbled, but his answer would remain the same as he had stated earlier.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had summoned Chief Justice SHC Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh to take oath as an Ad hoc judge of the apex court, but he denied.

The JCP at a meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, had decided by a majority of five to four that the SHC chief justice would be invited to become an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court for a period of one year provided he accorded his consent.