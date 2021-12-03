SHC CJ takes notice of killing of bar council’s official in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh Friday took notice of the daylight murder of a Sindh Bar Council official in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief justice while taking notice of the incident directed Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar and DIG Investigation to submit a report in this regard.

The SSP East and the investigation officer have also been summoned by the chief justice of the Sindh High Court on December 06 along with a progress report into the incident.

A member of the Sindh Bar Council Irfan Mehar was killed by unidentified assailants in a gun attack on his vehicle in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area on December 01.

Irfan Mehar was driving his vehicle along with his children to their school when the armed men opened fire at his car. The lawyer reportedly died on the spot.

ARY News acquired CCTV footage of the incident which showed the armed men on two motorcycles while stopping Irfan Mehar’s vehicle. They opened fire on the lawyer in front of the students on another motorcycle who were passing through the road.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a meeting on law and order urged for the arrest of the killers involved in the targeted killing of Irfan Mahar Advocate.

“I want the killer of Irfan Mahar (arrested) at any cost,” the CM said while chairing an emergency meeting on the city’s law and order. The chief minister directed the AIG Karachi with regard to the arrest of culprits involved in the high-profile murder.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!