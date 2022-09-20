SHC CJ takes notice of Mithi gang rape case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice (CJ), Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Tuesday took notice of Mithi gang rape case, ARY News reported.

The Sindh High Court CJ has summoned a detailed report from the deputy superintendent of police (DIG) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tharparkar in a matter related to the alleged kidnap of a girl from Mithi’ss area of Kaloi and gang rape.

Both the officers have been directed to appear before the Sindh High Court (SHC) on September 22 along with the report.

On Monday, a victim of gang rape allegedly committed suicide in village Mehran Soomro within the limits of Kaloi Town of Tharparkar.

The body of the victim was sent to Taluka Hospital Dipol Town for postmortem on late Sunday night.

The girl was reportedly abducted by some “unknown” persons five days back and kidnappers, who, after raping her had left her at a deserted place near her village.

The victim in her written complaint with police had stated that she was criminally assaulted when she was going to Hyderabad to receive official documents of the pension of her father who died few months back.

