SHC demands Govt explanation over evening closure of Burns Road

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday heard a petition against closure of roads in the evening at Burns Road Food Street, ARY News reported.

The court expressed its resentment over closing the road owing to the food street hustle-bustle in the evening.

“What is the logic behind the road closure, who has closed the road,” Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi questioned. “How a patient will be shifted to hospital from the area,” the bench asked.

“The deputy commissioner has himself decided closure of the road,” petitioner’s lawyer said.

“If the residents of the locality were heard before the decision,” Justice Rizvi questioned. “What the residents will do when the eateries will remain open till 3:00am in midnight,” the Justice remarked. “Why the local people were not heard before notifying the decision of closing the road for thousands of people,” Justice Rizvi said.

“There should be some logic, the administration should not work with closed eyes,” the judge remarked.

“Police keep barriers at the road at 7:00 in the evening,” DSP Traffic told the court. “There are narrow alleys, where even small cars could not pass,” Justice Rizvi said.

“Ask the authorities, if they heard the public before decided to close the road,” the bench said. “In case of no reply, Deputy Commissioner South should appear in court and give explanation,” the bench further said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for four weeks.

It is to be mentioned here that the district authority of Karachi South, last year in January decided to turn famous Burns Road known for its food variety and nuance into a food street.

The residents of the area challenged the Sindh government’s move to close the road for traffic after 6:00pm, in the Sindh High Court.

The petitioners stated before the court that the locals face hardships due to the closure of the road.

