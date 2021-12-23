SHC official to verify claims of hardship caused by Burns Road closure

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday appointed a Nazir (court official) to visit Karachi’s Burns Road area to verify claims of hardship being faced by residents due to the pedestrianisation of the road.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput heard a petition filed by the residents of the area against the pedestrianisation of one of the port city’s oldest food street to facilitate food enthusiasts.

The court directed Nazir to inspect the area and submit a report on next hearing.

At a previous hearing, the court asked the traffic police to explain where would local residents go after the road closure. A traffic police official said the Burns Road remains closed from 7pm until 2:30am.

“Where will the residents of the Burns Road go?” Justice Mazhar questioned. “Where will their vehicles go, What will they do in case of an emergency? Are you aware of the hardships being faced by the residents?”

“Who would provide alternative routes to the residents? Even a single car gets stuck due to the narrow streets.”

