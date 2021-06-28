SHC moved for disqualification of CM Murad Ali Shah over dual nationality

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for lifetime disqualification of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over possessing dual nationality, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the plea filed before the SHC, Haleem Adil Shaikh said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had declared Murad Ali Shah disqualified in 2013 over concealing his dual nationality.

The incumbent chief minister, however, took part in the by-elections and got elected despite the court orders, he pleaded and added that Murad Ali Shah has no more remained ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

He pleaded with the court to disqualify the chief minister for a lifetime under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that in another such application before the Sindh High Court, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) furnished its reply, suggesting that the high court should wait for the top court’s decision as a similar plea is pending before the apex court.

Read More: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking disqualification of Sindh CM

Adjourning the matter until June 22, the bench directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) response.

The petition against the Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that Shah had been disqualified by the Supreme Court (SC) on May 2 – 2013 but he contested a by-election in 2014 from Jamshoro. The petitioner pleaded with the high court to disqualify Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah for a lifetime.