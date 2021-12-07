SHC extends Aijaz Jakhrani’s bail in assets reference

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the bail of Sindh chief minister’s aide Aijaz Jakhrani in assets beyond income and abuse of power reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard the bail plea of Aijaz Jakhrani in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probe into assets beyond income and abuse of power references.

The court extended Jakhrani’s bail till January 12.

READ: NAB LAUNCHES ANOTHER INQUIRY AGAINST SINDH ADVISER AIJAZ JAKHRANI

The bail plea was heard by a single bench comprising of referee judge, Justice Nadeem Akhtar, today. The case was forwarded to the referee judge by the SHC chief justice following the difference of opinion amongst a two-member bench.

The anti-graft watchdog had charged Jakhrani and four others for alleged corruption worth Rs740 million in a reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million graft in another accountability reference.

On November 6, an accountability court had indicted Aijaz Jakhrani and others in assets beyond means case.

