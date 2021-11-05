SHC extends protective bail of Nisar Khuhro in wheat procurement case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the protective bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro and others in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the wheat procurement.

Nisar Khuhro along with other accused in the case appeared before the SHC bench to seek an extension in the pre-arrest bail.

The SHC while directing Nisar Khuhro and others to appear before NAB court Sukkur extended the protective bail for 10 days. The reference is being shifted to the NAB court from the high court after the promulgation of the NAB amendment ordinance.

Read more: SHC grants interim bail to PPP’s Nisar Khuhro

Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!