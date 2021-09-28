SHC extends interim bail of Aijaz Jakhrani till Oct 20

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday extended interim bail of Sindh Chief Minister’s aide Aijaz Jakhrani until Oct. 20 in assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

Sukkur bench of the high court directed a co-accused in the case, Lubna Khatoon to attend the trial court.

Her counsel told the court that Lubna Khatoon’s arrest warrants were not issued in the case. “She is not required to arrive in the high court,” the bench said.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor while opposed the bail and said that the NAB team, which had reached for arrest of Aijaz Jakhrani was attacked. “How that attack was related with this case,” the bench questioned.

The court after arguments of lawyers, extended interim bail of Jakhrani, Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Prisons.

An accountability reference of over 740 million rupees against Aijaz Jakhrani and four others has been under the hearing in an accountability court. Three accused of the reference have been in judicial custody at Sukkur Jail.