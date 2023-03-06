SHC fines petitioner seeking ban on Aurat March

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday fined a petitioner seeking ban on the Aurat March, ARY News reported.

The SHC in its verdict dismissed the plea seeking a ban on the Aurat March and slapped fine of Rs25,000. The court in its verdict said the applicant failed in providing material to support his petition to ban Aurat March in the province.

The applicant moved court just for publicity, the verdict said. The applicant was directed to submit fine of Rs25,000 or else his Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) will be blocked.

Earlier in the day, Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir recused to hear a petition against the administration’s refusal to ‘Aurat March’ rally.

Read more: LHC Judge excuses to hear petition against ‘Aurat March’ ban

Organisers of the Aurat March in Pakistan have frequently had to resort to legal action to counter attempts to ban it.

The Aurat March rallies have courted controversy because of banners and placards waved by participants that raise subjects such as divorce and sexual harassment.

Organisers and participants have been accused of promoting Western, liberal values and disrespecting religious and cultural sensitivities.

Women have long fought for basic rights in Pakistan, where activists say men commit “pervasive and intractable” violence against them.

Comments