SHC grants interim bail to ex-IGP Sindh in assets case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday granted the interim bail of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Hyder Jamali for 10 days, in an inquiry related to assets beyond known sources of income, ARY News reported.

The SHC heard the interim bail plea of Sindh’s former top cop. Granting the interim bail to Ghulam Hyder Jamali in assets inquiry launched by the National Accountability Bureau (NBA), the high court asked the applicant to contact NAB court in the future.

After the NAB amended ordinance, the graft cases will be heard in the accountability court. Apart from assets inquiry, Jamali is also facing NAB reference of abusing powers and alleged embezzlement in funds of the department, while being the Sindh IGP.

Read more: NAB summons former I.G. Sindh Ghulam Hyder Jamali and 70 other police officials

Karachi’s Accountability court charge-sheeted former Inspector General of Sindh police Ghulam Hayder Jamali and six other accused in a corruption case in 2017.

NAB claims the recruitment were made for the posts of constables and computer operators, among others, which caused a loss of over Rs500 million to the national exchequer.

The indictment came in the corruption references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in line with the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that took action after allegations surfaced that nepotism and corruption was committed during Jamali’s tenure as IGP Sindh in recruiting hundreds of policemen.

