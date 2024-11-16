web analytics
SHC halts recruitment on vacancies through SPSC

By Asghar Umer
TOP NEWS

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has stopped College Education Department for alleged illegal appointments in grade 16, ARY News reported. 

As per details, the plea stated that an advertisement has been published for 251 job openings, while only 50 percent of the recruitment should be conducted through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

The petition claims that, contrary to regulations of Department of College Education’s established rules, all appointments are currently being made through the SPSC.

In the course of the proceedings, the attorney for the petitioner contended that, based on the department’s regulations, half of the open grade-16 positions ought to be filled by promotion, with the other half being filled by the SPSC.

The court has additionally instructed the department to keep 125 positions vacant.

Furthermore, notices have been sent to the Chief Secretary and the Secretary of College Education. An application has been submitted by an employee of the College Education Department.

