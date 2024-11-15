Babal Bhayo returns to Sindh cabinet months after arms smuggling controversy

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Friday undergone a major reshuffle, with Babal Khan Bhayo, who earlier stepped down as chief minister’s advisor after controversy related to arms smuggling to Kathca area (riverine area) dacoits, making a comeback, ARY News reported.

Babal Khan Bhayo, who had resigned as CM adviser on Forest and Wildlife over the Katcha area arms smuggling controversy in April 2024, has been given the same portfolio.

Earlier on April 20, Sindh police foiled an attempt to smuggle arms to Katcha area dacoits and arrested seven individuals including three policemen allegedly involved in the offense in Shikarpur.

A police spokesperson said that thousands of bullets and two Kalashnikovs were recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals during the operation.

The police sources said that the smuggled weapons were to be delivered to the Katcha area (riverine area) dacoits.

The spokesperson asserted that the consignment of arms was being smuggled from Balochistan to Shikarpur in the police mobile which was assigned to the security of the CM Adviser.

Earlier, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe arms smuggling to Katcha area dacoits, revealed the involvement of the son of a Sindh cabinet member.

According to a JIT report available with ARY News, Altaf Bhayo, the son of Babal Khan Bhayo, was in contact with the suspects arrested while transporting the weapons to Katcha area dacoits.

The JIT’s report revealed that Altaf Bhayo provided the mobile van of his father’s security protocol to the suspects.

“The police mobile van was provided to the smugglers on their wish,” the JIT report added.

The JIT also revealed that Mehboob Bhayo, another relative of Babal Khan Bhayo, provided Rs 400,000 to the suspects to purchase the weapons.

Reshuffling in cabinet

Meanwhile, the portfolio of Excise has been withdrawn from Sharjeel Inam Memon and given to Mukesh Kumar Chawla. The Public Health Engineering Department is withdrawn from Saeed Ghani and awarded to Saleem Baloch.

Muhammad Ali Malkani has been given the Livestock and Fisheries Department while Jabbar Khan is appointed as the Special Assistant for Food.