SHC hears case of two alleged suicides, VC’s forced leave in Larkana

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday heard the matter of two alleged suicides in Benair Bhutto University Larkana and sending the VC on forced leave.

The high court conditioned the notification of sending vice chancellor Dr Aneela Atta Ur Rahman on forced leave with the decision on her petition in a written order.

The court issued a notice to the Advocate General Sindh for March 08 hearing.

The bench also called preliminary recommendations from the inquiry committee over alleged suicides of two female students in Larkana’s medical university.

“There is substantial evidence with regard to alleged suicides,” counsel of the Sindh government said. “Concerned officials have been ordered to inquire into the allegations,” government lawyer said.

The vice chancellor has been send on leave to avoid her influencing the inquiry, the counsel further said.

Vice Chancellor Dr Aneela Atta Ur Rahman in a petition pleaded to the SHC to set aside the notification of the appointment of interim VC Dr Hakim Ali Abro.

A DNA report by Lahore University of Management Science (LUMS) forensic laboratory, earlier indicated that the same man was behind the deaths of the two medical students, Dr Nosheen Kazmi and Dr Nimrita Chandani at the girls’ hostel of Larkana medical university.

On Sept 16, 2019, Dr Nimrita Chandani, a 25-year-old dental student at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Medical University, was found dead at her hostel room. Her death was declared a suicide.

Two years later, the body of Dr Nauhseen Kazmi, a fourth-year student of the university, was found in a room of the girls’ hostel. She was also reportedly died by suicide.

