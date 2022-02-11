One man behind Dr Nimrita, Nausheen deaths, suggests report

LARKANA: One man appears to be behind the deaths of two medical students – Dr Naushen Kazmi and Dr Nimrita Chandani – at the girls’ hostel in Larkana.

Fresh forensic evidence has emerged, indicating that the same man is behind the deaths of the two medical students.

A forensic report issued by a Jamshoro lab said samples collected from both victims have matched with the DNA profile of one man. Samples obtained from Dr Nausheen’s body and clothes share “50% alleles” with a male DNA profile found in the Dr Nimrita case, it said.

On Sept 16, 2019, Dr Nimrita Chandani, a 25-year-old dental student at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Medical University, was found dead from her hostel room. Her death was declared suicide.

Two years later, the body of Dr Nauhseen Kazmi, a fourth-year student of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, was found from a room of the girls’ hostel. She also reportedly died by suicide.

