SHC hears Ubaid K2’s appeal against conviction in policemen murder

KARACHI: A Sindh High Court bench heard appeal of notorious target killer Ubaid K2 against conviction in murder of two policemen in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

An anti-terrorism court had awarded life sentence to Ubaid-ur-Rehman alias Ubaid K2 in the murder case of two policemen.

The court expressed resentment over absence of the government lawyer in the court hearing.

“Chaudhry Mehmood Anwar has been appointed special public prosecutor in the case”, assistant prosecutor informed the court. The court ordered special public prosecutor to ensure his presence in the next hearing of the case.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until October 05.

The accused had slain two policemen in the Soldier Bazaar police station of Karachi and was handed life term in jail after an anti-terrorism court found him guilty in the case.

MQM workers Ubaid K2 and others, who were arrested in a raid at MQM headquarter in Azizabad, Nine Zero, were indicted in the murder case of two police officers, SHO Nasirul Hassan and Khurram Butt.

According to police, SHO Brigade police station Nasirul Hassan had participated in the 1993 operation against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Two motorbike riding gunmen targeted SHO Nasirul Hassan and his guard, head constable Khurram Butt in Brigade area in July 2010, resulting in the death of Nasirul Hassan and Khurram Butt.

