SHC grants stay order on 21,000 new recruitments by Sindh govt

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Wednesday issued a stay order against 21,000 new recruitments planned by the Sindh government, ARY NEWS reported.

The court hearing a plea from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) against the recruitments granted a stay order against it until the next hearing.

The SHC bench issued notices to the chief secretary, IBA Sukkur, IBA Karachi, advocate general Sindh, Securities, and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and testing services.

Recently, less one than percent of the aspirants who sit the test for the recruitment of junior elementary school teacher (JEST) could pass the examination.

Read More: MQM-P ACCUSES SINDH GOVT OF SELLING JOBS

A total of 160,000 candidates took the JEST test conducted by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Sukkur in the province last week. The passing percentage was recorded at 0.78 per cent.

The results were shared by Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah with the provincial cabinet in its meeting held on Thursday.

Read More: SINDH MULLS ENDING 45PC TEACHERS’ RECRUITMENT EXAM POLICY

More than 500,000 applications were received against the 46,500 vacancies of primary school teachers (PSTs) and junior elementary school teacher (JEST).

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!