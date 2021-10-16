Sindh mulls ending 45pc teachers’ recruitment exam policy

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has recommended easing the teachers’ recruitment exam policy after less than one per cent of the aspirants who sit the test for the recruitment of junior elementary school teachers (JEST) could pass the examination.

A total of 160,000 candidates took the JEST test conducted by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Sukkur in the province last week. The passing percentage was recorded at 0.78 per cent.

According to a proposal sent to the Sindh cabinet, the education department has proposed abolishing the 45% passing marks per subject rule for all candidates and lowering overall 40pc passing marks for female candidates.

The education department has not proposed exemptions for male candidates, and their overall passing marks will remain at 55%.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 500,000 applications were received against the 46,500 vacancies of primary school teachers (PSTs) and junior elementary school teacher (JEST).

The test was conducted by the Sukkur IBA Testing Service in partnership with the provincial government.

