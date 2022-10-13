SHC issues arrest bailable warrant for K-Electric CEO

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant for the K-Electric CEO over the issue of a power cut, ARY News reported.

According to details, the case of a power outage was heard in the SHC.

The court issued a bailable arrest warrant for CEO K-Electric and ordered the Additional IG to comply with the warrant within an hour.

The court asked the police to produce KE CEO within an hour.

After the arrest warrant was issued, K Electric officials appeared in court and said that the electricity is not disconnected because of the company but its due to a fault in the NTDC transmission line.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said that Sindh High Court pays a monthly bill of Rs6 million to the KE and asked how judges can discharge their duties if there was no electricity.

The SHC bench remarked that it is the responsibility of the KE to provide electricity from the mobile generator.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said that at least electricity supply should be ensured during working days of the SHC.

The court ordered KE officials to give suggestion in written how to ensure undisrupted electricity supply to the courts.

