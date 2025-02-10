SHC issues notice to federal govt on petition against PECA law

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued a notice to the federal government regarding a petition challenging the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) law, ARY News reported on Monday.

The hearing was presided over by SHC CJ, Justice Shafi Siddiqui.

During the hearing, the court questioned the petitioner’s counsel, asking, “What is wrong with this PECA law?”

The bench further inquired, “Should there be no punishment for spreading false news?”

Chief Justice SHC Shafi Siddiqui remarked that not all decisions are made in courts; some fall under the jurisdiction of relevant authorities.

“You also have the right to appeal against the decisions made by these authorities,” the Chief Justice added.

He further noted that if the case pertains to fundamental rights, it should be heard by a constitutional bench.

Later, the SHC while issuing notice to the federal govt summoned its response on the plea within 2 weeks.

Also read: PECA Amendment Act 2025 enforced

Earlier, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Bill, 2025 was challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).

As per details, the petitioner said in his plea that the PECA bill which deprives people of freedom of speech was approved without any consultation with the stakeholders and unions of journalists

The petition stated that the bill would result in severe punishment, including three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The ‘controversial’ Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Act, 2025, was enforced across Pakistan, following assent from President Asif Ali Zardari.