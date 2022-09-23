SHC fixes case of ‘deporting’ two Pakistani citizens to Afghanistan for hearing

KARACHI: Relatives of the two Pakistani nationals, who have been ‘deported’ to Afghanistan have filed plea in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for their safe return, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sardar Asif Naqashbandi and his son Wasif were allegedly deported to Afghanistan last year in the month of December by terming them Afghan nationals, while the Kabul authorities refused to accept them as its nationals.

Due to refusal, the father and the son in custody from December, last year in Afghanistan.

The plea filed by the 24 members of Naqashbandi’s family will be taken up by the Sindh High Court on October 3. Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry, FIA, NADRA and others have been made respondents in the case.

Read more: SHC seeks progress report in Mithi gang-rape, suicide case

The plea has alleged that cases of fake documents were registered against Sardar Asif and his family.

Both Sardar Asif Nasqashbandi and his son were declared Pakistani national after investigation by the SSP security and the special branch, the family said and added despite the fact, their CNICs were blocked by NADRA.

The family has pleaded with the SHC to pass order for the safe and early return of their loved ones.

The SHC has fixed the case for hearing on October 3.

Comments