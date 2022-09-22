SHC seeks progress report in Mithi gang-rape, suicide case

THARPARKAR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday has sought progress report in Mithi gang-rape and suicide case within two weeks, ARY News reported.

Earlier this week, Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice (CJ), Ahmed Ali Shaikh took notice of Mithi gang-rape and suicide case.

DIG Mirpurkhas, Zulfiqar Mahar, SSP Tharparkar, Hassan Sardar, family members of the rape victim and others appeared before the court.

DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Mahar presented report before SHC CJ in the rape case, stating that four accused have been arrested in the case, while further investigation was underway.

The SHC while directing to conduct DNAs of the accused in the case, asked the police to cooperate with the victim’s family in the case.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

On Monday, a victim of gang rape allegedly committed suicide in village Mehran Soomro within the limits of Kaloi Town of Tharparkar.

Read more: Mirpurkhas: Two girls kidnapped, raped by several men

The body of the victim was sent to Taluka Hospital Dipol Town for postmortem on late Sunday night.

The girl was reportedly abducted by some “unknown” persons five days back and kidnappers, who, after raping her had left her at a deserted place near her village.

The victim in her written complaint with police had stated that she was criminally assaulted when she was going to Hyderabad to receive official documents of the pension of her father who died few months back.

Comments