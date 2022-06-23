SHC moved to defer NA-245 by-poll

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Thursday filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC), seeking to change the date of the Karachi NA-245 by-poll, ARY News reported.

The petition was filed by PSP Vice-Chairman Arshad Vohra.

The petitioner stated that ECP had announced polling on July 27 which will affect voter turnout due to a working day. He pleaded with the court to direct ECP to conduct polling on NA-245 seat on July 31 (Sunday).

The Sindh government, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others have been respondents in the plea.

The Election Commission of Pakistan last Friday released schedule for the by-election in Karachi’s NA-245 constituency.

According to the schedule, the polling for the vacant seat of the NA-245 constituency of Karachi will be held on July 27.

The candidates can submit their nomination papers from June 22 to 24, the election body said in a statement. The initial candidates’ list will be issued by the ECP on June 25 while the scrutiny of the papers will take place until June 27. The Returning Officers’ decision will be challengable until June 30.

Syed Nadeem Haider has been appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.

The national assembly seat was vacated after the sudden death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on last Thursday.

Comments