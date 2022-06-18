Court orders exhumation of Aamir Liaquat’s body

KARACHI: A district and session court on Saturday directed police to exhume the body of renowned TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain, days after he died at his residence in Karachi and the family refused to conduct an autopsy, ARY NEWS reported.

During the hearing today, the applicant said that it was important to determine the cause of his death as there were multiple people claiming his inheritance and the circumstances leading to his death seemed to be mysterious.

The government counsel in the case said that the family does not want to conduct an autopsy out of respect for the deceased. The family has not cast their suspicions on anyone, he said.

A police report was also presented that stated that they could not identify the reasons behind the death without an internal examination of the body.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aamir Liaquat Hussain – who was also a PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency – was found unconscious at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the metropolis. The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier today, the police said Aamir’s body had been handed over to his family after a preliminary examination and submission of a report by the police surgeon. While police sought to conduct the body’s autopsy, Liaquat’s family had refused to have a post-morterm examination.

Subsequently, the matter was referred to a judicial magistrate in Karachi. According to police, the judicial magistrate visited the morgue and allowed for the body to be handed over to the heirs.

