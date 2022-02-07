SHC orders demolition of illegal building in Karachi’s Garden

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to take down an illegal portion of Al-Jannat Royal Residency, a nine-floor building located in Karachi’s Garden West.

SHC took up a case related to illegal construction in Garden West. The applicant moved Sindh High Court against the construction of Al-Jannat Royal Residency as the builder added three more floors to the building against approved six-floor construction.

The SHC ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to immediately stop further construction on the site of Al-Jannat Royal Residency.

Further, the court while ordering not to give sub-lease to anyone, directed to raze an illegal portion of the building within 45 days and submit a progress report.

The court also directed to take action against the builder and the involved officers of the SBCA and barred utility providers for giving connections of electricity, water and gas.

The court in its order said strict action against the applicant would be taken if the order of the court was used for blackmailing.

Separately, the SHC after showing resentment over the non-compliance of its orders had directed the concerned authorities to raze the fourth floor of the Aliza Arcade in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

