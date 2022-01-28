SHC orders to take down six-storey building

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Friday ordered to take down a six-storey illegal building in Karachi’s Central district, ARY News reported.

The provincial high court of Sindh has been hearing a number of cases related to illegal structures in the metropolis and recently has ordered to raze the six-storey building in the Central district.

The bench has directed the police to book the builder for illegally constructing the building and the officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) who were deputed in the area at the time of construction.

SHC has also sought a progress report from the SBCA on the next hearing of the case.

Separately, the SHC after showing resentment over the non-compliance of its orders had directed the concerned authorities to raze the fourth floor of the Aliza Arcade in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Justice Zaffar Rajput took up the cases regarding illegal constructions in Karachi. At the outset of the hearing, the SHC judge showed resentment over not taking down the fourth floor of Aliza Arcade and had remarked that Karachi is on the verge of destruction due to illegal constructions.

The Aliza Arcade is located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s block 13-D. It is the same area where another illegal project Tejori Heights was ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court of Pakistan last month.

