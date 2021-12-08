SHC summons DG SBCA in illegal construction case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday has summoned the director-general (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) in an illegal construction case, ARY News reported.

The DG SBCA has been directed to appear in person before the court on December 24. The SHC bench hearing the illegal construction case.

Showing resentment over the rapid transfers of the SBCA officials, the court summoned the DG of the authority to appear before the court and explain the issue.

The officers get rapidly transferred from whom the report is being summoned, the bench remarked and added that is this the way to avoid implementing court orders?

The bench observed that rapid transfers of the SBCA officers are being done to defy court orders.

The SHC while summoning the DG SBCA on December 24, directed the secretary local bodies to look into the matter of officers’ transfers.

Read more: SHC orders to book builder, SBCA officers in illegal construction case

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered to register FIRs against the builder, plot owner and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials in a case related to illegal constructions in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block C.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!