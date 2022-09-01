SHC orders establishment of tent city in every taluka of Sindh

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench on Thursday ordered the immediate establishment of tent cities across the province for flood-hit victims, ARY News reported.

Hearing a case related to destruction caused by recent rains and floods, the SHC Sukkur bench presided by Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput showed resentment over the district administration over relief and rescue activities.

The SHC bench asked the commissioner how many people have been rescued and what facilities have been given to them. The court directed the Sindh government to immediately set up ten cities across the province for the flood victims.

Not only immediately establish the ten cities but ensure the provision of food and medical facilities, the SHC Sukkur bench ordered.

Read more: INDUS RIVER IN HIGH FLOOD AT SUKKUR, GUDDU AND TAUNSA BARRAGES

The court has also ordered the formation of citizen committees under the supervision of civil judges to monitor relief activities.

The court also ordered Sindh government to pass orders for fixing the breaches occurred in canals and submit report about draining out of rain and floodwater from the areas of the province.

It may be noted that Indus River raging in high flood at Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages with above five lac cusecs of water, as people from katcha area evacuating to safer places.

Comments