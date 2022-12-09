SHC orders formation of JIT to probe minor girls’ trafficking

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the minor girls’ trafficking in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to detail, the SHC ordered the interior department to form a JIT to probe the minor girls’ trafficking.

The court summoned SSP city and Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) officials on hearing and ordered the FIA to start an investigation into the matter of Human trafficking.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said that the 14-year-old girl, Muskaan was kidnapped and reportedly sold three times to smugglers.

In a shocking revelation, Justice Salahuddin said that the minor girls are supposedly smuggled to Oman.

The court further said that the courageous girl managed to escape but revealed that 14 or 15 more girls were in the smuggler’s captivity.

Read more: FIA ARRESTS MOST WANTED HUMAN TRAFFICKERS NAMED IN RED BOOK

Moreover, the court ordered all the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and arrest these smugglers.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Lahore has arrested the most wanted outlaw named in the FIA’s Red Book.

The proclaimed offender named Kashif Rafique was wanted in eight cases of human trafficking. The suspect was involved in sending people through illegal means to Australia and earned millions of rupees.

Comments