SHC orders registration of missing person’s case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the registration of a case for a missing citizen, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court also ordered the Sindh Home Department to immediately form the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the matter.

The court sought a response from the provincial and federal governments, as well as other relevant authorities, by May 29.

Sindh High Court has expressed dismay over the disappearance of citizens, saying that such incidents will not be tolerated. Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, while hearing the case, remarked that it is unacceptable to release one brother from jail and disappear another brother.

Moreover, the court ordered that cases of missing persons be registered and investigated promptly. The court’s orders come after a petition was filed seeking the recovery of a missing citizen.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court hearing 10 missing citizens case expressed its resentment over inaction of investigation officers and others in search of the missing persons.

“It has not yet decided even after 12 years that the missing persons went by their own or someone has taken them by force,” Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto remarked.

The bench also called reports from all jails and detention centres in the country.

The court also summoned the head of the joint investigation team (JIT) over failure in tracing a missing citizen, disappeared for last 12 years from Ajmer Nagri of Karachi.

The bench directed for financial assistance of the family of a citizen missing from Mominabad locality of Karachi since year 2012.