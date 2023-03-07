SHC orders immediate restoration of ARY News transmission

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and cable operators to immediately restore the transmission of ARY News.

Justice Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan suspended PEMRA’s orders and ordered immediate restoration of ARY News transmission.

Barrister Ayan Memon said, the SHC bench heard the plea of ARY News and issued directives to PEMRA and cable operators to immediately restore the ARY News transmission.

Ayan Memon further said that ARY News moved SHC against the orders of PEMRA. The SHC has suspended the orders of the PEMRA.

The judgment will be sent to the PEMRA through email, Memon added.

The suspension of the ARY News transmission sparked protests across the country and the decision was widely condemned.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended the licence of the ARY News for broadcasting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s statement in the headline slot of 9:00 pm.

The suspension order read, “It has been observed that M/s ARY Communications Ltd. (ARY News) on March 05, 2023, in its news bulletin at 9:00 p.m. aired clips of Mr. Imran Khan’s speech delivered at Zaman Park, Lahore, today. ARY News aired referred content in willful defiance to the Prohibition Order.”

