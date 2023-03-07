Transparency International shows concern over suspension of ARY News transmission

ISLAMABAD: Transparency International (TI) has shown its concern over the suspension of ARY News transmission by the federal government.

Transparency International in its statement termed the ban on quibbling speeches, a threat to freedom of expression in Pakistan. “Right to freedom of expression is enlisted in the declaration of International Human Rights.”

The Pakistani authorities have been asked to end the ‘crackdown’ against journalists and media houses.

The statement further stated that the Pakistani authorities are putting the freedom of the press in danger through media regulator.

Earlier, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) strongly condemned the suspension of ARY News transmission.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended the licence of the ARY News for broadcasting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s statement in the headline slot of 9:00 pm.

The suspension order read, “It has been observed that M/s ARY Communications Ltd. (ARY News) on March 05, 2023, in its news bulletin at 9:00 p.m. aired clips of Mr. Imran Khan’s speech delivered at Zaman Park, Lahore, today. ARY News aired referred content in willful defiance to the Prohibition Order.”

