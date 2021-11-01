SHC orders to demolish Makkah Tower within a month

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday has ordered action against a four-storey portion of Makkah Tower near Karachi’s Preedy Street, saying any building that is illegal will have to be demolished.

The case of illegal constructions in the city was heard in the Sindh High Court. During the hearing, the court expressed anger over the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

Justice Zafar Rajput remarked that the performance of SBCA is zero, decisions are given but no action is being taken.

Justice Rajput asked the DG SCBA that how these buildings are being built? When the buildings are built, the officers are asleep. Tell me, what action has been taken against the responsible officers?

Justice Zafar Rajput remarked that NAB can be ordered to take action against the SBCA officers, the assets of your officers will also be checked, you submit the report through demonstration action, he said to the DG SBCA.

The court asked what action was taken against the Makkah Tower Builders. DG SBCA said that action will be taken against the builder today.

Expressing anger, the SHC judge remarked, “What! were you sleeping before?” You are standing here but your officers are not taking any action.

Petitioner’s counsel said a four-storey building was erected at 600 square yards, open space was also added to the building, on which SBCA officials said that the pillars of the building are together, the whole building will be affected.

The SHC, while ordering action against the four-storey portion of Makkah Tower, said that whatever is illegal should be demolished and a report should be submitted within a month.

The court sought the names of the officers who gave permission for the construction of the building and directed the DG SBCA to state the names of the officers alive or dead, present service or retired, ensure the action within a week.

