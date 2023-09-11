SHC petition seeks production of Usman Dar in court

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar’s arrest in Karachi has been challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the petition former SAPM Usman Dar was detained by unidentified men in plain clothes from Malir, Karachi.

Barrister Ali Tahir has filed petition in the high court on behalf of Kamran, a close relative of Usman Dar.

Petitioner has pleaded to the court for production order of the detained PTI leader.

IG Sindh Police and others have been made respondents in the petition.

Usman Dar’s residence, factory, and secretariat were sealed in Sialkot. The district administration of Sialkot confirmed that this action was taken in accordance with a court order.

It is pertinent to mention here that Usman Dar was appeared before the anti-corruption team in Lahore for an inquiry over corruption charges. He and his brothers are accused of receiving Rs5 million as ‘commission’ from contractors in the four UCs in his constituency.

Dar appeared before the assistant director of anti-corruption Lahore headquarters. Talking to newsmen, he demanded an open inquiry into allegations leveled against him and brothers. He alleged that the case was registered against him at the behest of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.