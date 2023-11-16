SHC rejects bail plea of cop in ‘fake’ police encounter case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday turned down the bail plea of a policeman involved in a ‘fake’ police encounter that claimed the life of a youth in 2021.

Policemen are booked in the Sheeraz murder case at New Town police station.

The youth named Sheeraz lost his life in 2021 after losing too much blood during policemen torture, according to the prosecution.

Sheeraz was not allowed to visit the hospital by the cops which resulted in his death on the spot, the prosecution said.

Cop Abdul Qadir pleaded with the SHC for bail in the encounter case, but it was rejected. The court also directed the trial court to decide on the case within two months. A number of police encounters had been reported in the city, which later turned fake after investigation.

In a separate action, four policemen were arrested in fake encounter case in which they opened fire on a young man in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central Maroof Usman took timely action after a fake encounter that took place in the Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan area of Karachi.