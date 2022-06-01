SHC rejects MQM-P’s petition on fake domicile issue

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday rejected MQM-P Khawja Izhar’s petition against the issuance of fake domiciles in Sindh and retracted the restraining order on government jobs in Sindh.

The SHC announced its verdict after the conclusion of arguments in the fake domicile case filed by MQM-P leader Khawaja Izhar. The MQM leader had filed a petition against the issuance of fake domiciles for securing government jobs in Sindh.

The SHC issued the detailed judgement over the petitions terming the petition ineligible to making a larger bench of the Supreme Court to address the issue. The court asked the petitioner’s attorney to argue for the formation of a full bench but he used derogatory remarks against the judges instead, the judgement said.

The petitioner’s attorney used foul language against the jury for about 15-20 minutes, despite warnings by the court, the judgement added.

Attorney General Sindh said that the petitioner’s behaviour falls within the realm of contempt of court and strict action should be taken against him.

It is to be noted that the MQM-P leader had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against the allotment of over 21,000 jobs and asked them to resolve the fake domicile issues in Sindh.

